Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 143.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,409 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nokia by 123.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nokia by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nokia by 477.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,969,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

