Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 653 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,871,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,742 shares of company stock valued at $84,252,479. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $373.22 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.27. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.