Scor’s (SCRYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 15,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Analysts predict that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

