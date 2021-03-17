Savara Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,921 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,710% compared to the typical volume of 548 call options.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 28,700 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $169,937. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

SVRA opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

