Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €29.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SZG. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.92 ($22.26).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €24.07 ($28.32) on Monday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a twelve month high of €27.26 ($32.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.53 and its 200 day moving average is €18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

