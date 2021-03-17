Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $227.35

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.35 and last traded at $225.01, with a volume of 2826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.
The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32.
In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.