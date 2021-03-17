Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $227.35

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.35 and last traded at $225.01, with a volume of 2826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

