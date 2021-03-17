SafeInsure Market Capitalization Achieves $315,366.27 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $315,366.27 and $181.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00029508 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001079 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002872 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001379 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,457,823 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

