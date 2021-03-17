Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.87

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 376986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,805,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

