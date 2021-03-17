Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 24422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 418,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,192.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 368,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.46 million, a P/E ratio of -68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

