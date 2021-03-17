Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUTH. Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.46 million, a P/E ratio of -68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 180,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.