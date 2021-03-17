Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,559 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Summit Financial Group worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMF opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

