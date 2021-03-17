Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

