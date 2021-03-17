Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $581,000 Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $306.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

