Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tricida by 86.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 559,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 189.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 716,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 756.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 274,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of $248.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $160,952.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

