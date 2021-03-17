Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $520,000 Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 45,811.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $640.40 million, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

