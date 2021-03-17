Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 65.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Noah by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Noah by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Nomura lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Noah stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $52.77.

Noah declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

