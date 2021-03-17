Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 41,627 Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:YALA opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

