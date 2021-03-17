Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,747 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Cue Biopharma worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $451.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

