RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.70 ($56.12).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

