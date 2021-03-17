RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 258,496 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.