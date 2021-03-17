Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to “Outperform”

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

