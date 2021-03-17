Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.60

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 3699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.37.

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

