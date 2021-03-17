Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $47.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

NYSE PD opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 706,979 shares of company stock worth $32,535,293. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

