Router Protocol (ROUTE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $392,097.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $392,097.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00006518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00456760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00061670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00569387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,721,094 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

