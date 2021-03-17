Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Michael K. Kobayashi Sells 13,544 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael K. Kobayashi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ross Stores alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Michael K. Kobayashi sold 200 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $22,758.00.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.