Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow Sells 19,972 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,476,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ROST opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

