Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 5224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Specifically, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $12,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

