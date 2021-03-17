ROOBEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.45 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $792,029.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

