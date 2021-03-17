Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $28.50.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.