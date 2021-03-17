Robert Michael Herrman Sells 16,119 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $584,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,123 shares in the company, valued at $620,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Michael Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PetIQ alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $567,493.75.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PetIQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PetIQ by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.