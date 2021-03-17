Robert Madison Murphy Sells 75,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00.

Shares of MUR opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

