Robert L. Scott Sells 3,000 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

