Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 8,500 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $160,897.59.

RIV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 40,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,150. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 40.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $583,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

