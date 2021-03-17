Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.38% of Rite Aid worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

