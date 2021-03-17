RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

Shares of REDU opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

