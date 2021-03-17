RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Posts Earnings Results

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

RNET opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. RigNet has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get RigNet alerts:

Separately, National Securities lowered shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.