Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of STL opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

