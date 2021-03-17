Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

