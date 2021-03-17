Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Synaptics worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

SYNA opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $142.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

