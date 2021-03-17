Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

