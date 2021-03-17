Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,893 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 642,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

