Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 15,500 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,911. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $603.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.