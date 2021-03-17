Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 3,300 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 4.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.58. 18,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,572. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average of $230.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

