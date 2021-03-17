Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX traded down $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $663.39. 1,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,984. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $688.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

