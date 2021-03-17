Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.95

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 9717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.
RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,706 shares of company stock worth $90,889,222 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
