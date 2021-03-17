Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.95

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 9717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,706 shares of company stock worth $90,889,222 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

