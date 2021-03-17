REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for REV Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REV Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get REV Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in REV Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.