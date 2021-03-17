Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $346.09

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 346.09 ($4.52) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44). Restore shares last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.58), with a volume of 214,773 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £446.07 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 349.08.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

