Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.48. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 146,005 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 90,942 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

