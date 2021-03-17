Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.48. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 146,005 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 90,942 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 61,137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

