Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB):

3/11/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.50.

3/5/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.50.

3/2/2021 – Seres Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/18/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/20/2021 – Seres Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

MCRB stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,097. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

