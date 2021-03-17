Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $88.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

